Israel enters 3rd lockdown tonight

Israel will enter its third lockdown tonight at 5 PM in an attempt to reverse rising coronavirus numbers.

According to the government decision, the lockdown will last two weeks, but it may be extended and last three or four weeks.

During the lockdown, classes will take place as usual in day care centers, kindergartens and in grades 1-4 and 11-12. All other grades will continue through distance learning instead of holding classes in school.

During the lockdown, it will be forbidden to leave the place of residence beyond 1,000 meters, except for certain cases, including getting vaccinated, receiving medical or social care, attending a demonstration, legal proceedings, leaving for sports activities, transferring a minor between separated parents, leaving for a work place or educational setting, attending a funeral, wedding or Brit Millah (subject to the limits on the number of attendees).

In addition, the government decided to ban the departure from the place of residence for the purpose of staying at another person's place of residence.

Public and business spaces will also be closed except for essential stores: food, hygiene, optics, pharmacy, electrical appliances and products needed for essential home repairs.

Workplaces that employ more than 10 employees will not be allowed to have either 50% of their workforce or 10 employees present, whichever is higher, excluding essential services.

Professional sports teams will continue to operate as usual in both training and games.

Activities in open areas will be prohibited. Practical studies at an institution of vocational education or training for adults, high school studies for dropout or at-risk youth, and activities of youth movements will be prohibited. Studies at these institutions will be held online instead.

In addition, the Coronavirus Cabinet Approve the decision of the Health Ministry to cancel the declaration of Eilat and the Dead Sea as green islands. The cancellation of the announcement will take effect on Monday, December 28.