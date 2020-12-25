Morocco and Israel to launch direct flights within months

Morocco's Tourism Minister, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, announced on Thursday that Morocco and Israel will launch direct flights between the countries in "two to three months", Kan 11 News reported.

Morocco recently became the fourth Arab country to normalize ties with Israel in the past four months.

Earlier this week, the first commercial Israeli flight to Morocco landed in Rabat, carrying aboard it a joint US-Israeli delegation to finalize the Israel-Morocco agreement.

The flight was operated by El Al. The plane on which the delegation traveled had the word “peace” painted on its side in English, Arabic, and Hebrew.

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, one of the primary actors in formulating the normalization deal with Israel, told i24NEWS in an interview on Wednesday that his country began talks with Jerusalem in 2018.

He added that the “main visionary” in advancing the resumption of ties with Jerusalem was King Mohammed VI.

“His majesty spoke with the US President and sent delegations to the US [in May 2018], not only to meet with the Americans, but also with the Israelis,” Bourita said, adding, “Moroccan diplomacy’s main trait is that we work in full discretion. Morocco has never been a show-off.”