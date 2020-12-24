Moroccan FM: Defending Palestinians not contrary to cooperation with Israel

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, one of the primary actors in formulating the normalization deal with Israel, revealed to i24NEWS on Wednesday that his country began talks with Jerusalem in 2018.

“Did I meet [Prime Minister] Binyamin Netanyahu in 2018? If Israel confirms it, we do not deny,” Bourita told the news channel.

He added that the “main visionary” in advancing the resumption of ties with Jerusalem was King Mohammed VI.

“His majesty spoke with the US President and sent delegations to the US [in May 2018], not only to meet with the Americans, but also with the Israelis,” Bourita said, adding, “Moroccan diplomacy’s main trait is that we work in full discretion. Morocco has never been a show-off.”

The Moroccan minister also said that “defending the Palestinian cause is not incompatible with normal relations with Israel.”

The interview took place a day after a joint American-Israeli delegation landed in Rabat to formalize the normalization agreement. The ceremony was attended by the king, Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat and US Senior Advisor Jared Kushner.

In a special gesture during the meeting with the King of Morocco, Ben-Shabbat explained to the king that according to Jewish law, whoever sees a king from among the kings of the nations of the world makes a special blessing.

Ben Shabbat explained to the king the meaning of the blessing and then blessed aloud, "Blessed are you, Hashem our G-d, King of the world who has given of his glory to flesh and blood."