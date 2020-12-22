First Israeli flight lands in Morocco

The first commercial Israeli flight to Morocco landed in Rabat Tuesday, marking a new milestone in normalization between the two nations.

A joint US-Israeli delegation was on the flight to engage in further normalization talks with Moroccan leaders,

President Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and the White House’s special envoy to the Middle East Avi Berkowitz, are included in the delegation, as well as senior US economists and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. The delegation is being lead by Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat.

Following their arrival in Morocco, delegation members will be meeting with senior members of the Moroccan government, including the King and the Prime Minister. Their discussions will be focused on rapidly upgrading relations between the countries in the fields of tourism, security, and the economy. An announcement of the mutual establishment of embassies in the countries is also expected.

Before boarding the plane, Kushner stated that "my hope is that this flight today to Morocco will create the same amount of momentum" towards peace.

The El Al plane on which the delegation traveled had the word 'peace painted on its side in English, Arabic, and Hebrew.