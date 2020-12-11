Trump's legacy: A new Middle East

The President of the United States will leave office in January after reshaping the Middle East. Will Biden gnaw at his accomplishments?

Jay Shapiro ,

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Jay Shapiro argues that the Middle East has changed for the better and will no longer be as it once was.

The Trump administration's activity in the United States included many declarations such as recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Golan Heights and settlement in Judea and Samaria, as well as peace talks between Israel and Arab countries.

Shapiro argues that the moves made explain how important the Trump administration's legacy is and expresses concern that the next US administration will erode achievements.



