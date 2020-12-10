The government today will convene to approve COVID-19 restrictions on Hanukkah for Jewish localities only.

According to Health Ministry draft recommendations submitted to the ministers, from December 10 to December 18, from 17:30 in the evening to 00:00 midnight, citizens will be prohibited from staying in homes other than their place of residence in localities with a Jewish majority.

Gatherings of two or more people will also be forbidden, except for people living in the same place.

Minister Rafi Peretz attacked the decision: "It makes no sense to close all the cities at night on Hanukkah. Restrictions on traffic and trade should be differential and apply only in red cities. I will demand at the cabinet meeting tomorrow that the restrictions be differential without harming the green cities."

The Prime Minister, together with the National Security Council, sought to impose a permanent night closure during the days of Hanukkah, which was supposed to last about three weeks. The Cabinet decided Monday night to institute a nighttime lockdown over the Hanukkah holiday, which followed denials by officials regarding any lockdown during Hanukkah, saying instead a lockdown was being considered after the eight-day holiday.

However, an opinion submitted by Deputy Attorney General Adv. Raz Nazri clarified that this was an illegal move due to the fact that this is a directive that the Health Ministry considers ineffective and opposes.

Another step the government will discuss is to embark on tightened restrictions if the number of positive COVID-19 tests continues to rise.

Regarding this issue, there is a dispute between the National Health Service and the Health Ministry. The Ministry is interested in starting this process from the moment 2,000 positive tests are diagnosed per day.

According to the National Insurance Institute, it is necessary to wait until the daily positives reach 3,500.