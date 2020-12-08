Night lockdown will not be imposed on Hanukkah after all

Following "legal difficulties that have arisen" in approving a night lockdown, said intended to prevent a general closure, alternatives are now being examined that will allow gatherings on Hanukkah and towards the end of the civil year, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Health Ministry continues to work on the draft resolution, and therefore the cabinet meeting scheduled for tonight will be postponed and is expected to take place tomorrow.

The legal difficulties arose after the Health Ministry refused the legal advisor's request to issue a clear professional opinion supporting imposition of night lockdown.

The Health Ministry estimates that in any case, Israel will enter tight restraint within a week or two, which will include significant traffic restrictions.

However it is still not clear what traffic restrictions will be imposed during Hanukkah itself.

The announcement comes after the Cabinet decided Monday night to institute a nighttime lockdown over the Hanukkah holiday, which itself followed denials by officials regarding any lockdown during Hanukkah, saying instead a lockdown was being considered after the eight-day holiday.