Health Ministry warns: Third lockdown after Hanukkah

The Health Ministry tomorrow will demand from the Coronavirus Cabinet to set a morbidity data target that would trigger a third lockdown.

Channel 12 News reported the Health Ministry will ask that the criterion informing the decision whether to enter lockdown be the R (infection coefficient) and in internal discussions there is already talk of an infection coefficient greater than 1.4. The debate in the Cabinet is expected to focus on the raw number of verified and the percentage of positive PCR tests.

The Coronavirus Cabinet will also discuss restrictions during Hanukkah and the plan for malls tomorrow. Health Ministry officials say there will be no Hanukkah closure, night curfew, or any other traffic restriction. However, there will be a recommendation to stay with the nuclear family.

Coronavirus Commissar Professor Nachman Ash visited localities in the Arab sector today, and said during his visit to Shefar'am that the holidays in December should be celebrated with the nuclear family, and large celebrations with many participants should be avoided. "If we make sure that the disease doesn't spread, we'll be able to celebrate again next year with great joy," Ash noted.

Common Sense Model scientists posted the minutes from the Coronavirus Cabinet from December 3rd, in which it is said "we have no idea where all the infections are coming from," asking: "If so, where is all the data that the Health Ministry presents in the Knesset regarding infections (in gyms, for example) to justify continued lockdowns?"