Coronavirus Cabinet decides: Hanukkah night lockdown starting Wednesday

The Coronavirus Cabinet decided Monday night to institute a nighttime lockdown over the Hanukkah holiday in an effort to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus over the eight-day festival.

According to the decision, all trading businesses will be closed during the evenings and nights.. However, the hotels in the 'Green Islands' in Eilat and the Dead Sea will be able to continue operating as usual. The hour of closing will be determined tomorrow.

At the same time, it was confirmed that after a successful pilot program, the malls will be open to the general public.

The decision to institute a nightly lockdown over Hanukkah was made as the first part of a three-part plan by National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabat. If the morbidity levels do not decrease by December 20 and the daily number of new infections is 3,500 or more, the second phase will begin, which will include the closure of all trade and all workplaces where public reception takes place.

If by January 2 there is no decrease in morbidity and the daily number of infections reaches at least 4,500, a full lockdown will be imposed on the entire population.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Nachman Ash opposed the idea of ​​a nightly lockdown and claimed that this step will have little effect.

"Every step we take begins to take effect only two weeks after it is taken. If we now start with these steps - in any case we will reach 3,000 patients, of whom 450 would be in serious condition," Ash said.