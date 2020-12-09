Using the coronavirus as the great reset?

Is the coronavirus cure worse than the virus itself? After almost an entire year of masks, social distancing, lockdowns, unemployment and hits to the economy, it doesn’t SEEM to really be working to return us to normalcy.

Also, can we believe the government when it comes to the new vaccine, or do we believe conspiracy-theorist claims that the developed vaccine will make women sterile, combine with our DNA, use material from aborted fetuses, and crazy-like claims that we will have a chip inserted into our bodies that will track, tag, and control us. Who do we believe, and how do we protect our own human rights?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith. Rabbi Smith is also a lawyer, has studied molecular biology, virology and infectious diseases at the University of California at Berkeley and is now active in community organizing to protect people’s rights to making a living, and taking personal responsibility for their own health.