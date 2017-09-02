Iran conducts yet another missile test

Iran is continuing to test missiles in defiance of UN resolutions and American sanctions.

The latest test came on Wednesday, Fox News reported, and took place at the Semnan launch pad, east of Tehran, the same place where Iran conducted a previous ballistic missile test last month.

The missile used in Wednesday's launch was a short-range Mersad surface-to-air missile, which impacted 35 miles away, a U.S. official told the news network.

Earlier this week, the Iranian government test fired five Sayyad (Hunter) surface-to-air missiles during military exercises.

In late January, Iran conducted a ballistic missile test, also at the Semnan launch pad, which is located about 140 miles east of Tehran.

Following that ballistic missile test, President Donald Trump’s administration imposed new sanctions on 25 individuals and companies connected to Iran's ballistic missile program and those providing support to the Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force.

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence warned Iran not to test the administration's patience.

“Iran would do well not to test the resolve of this new president,” said Pence, adding that Iran should “think twice about their continued hostile and belligerent actions.”

Iranian officials have responded to the U.S. sanctions with threats of their own. Iran’s Foreign Ministry vowed that it too would ensure "legal restrictions" were imposed on the "American individuals and companies which have a role in aiding extremist and terrorist groups or contribute to the suppression and murder of the defenseless people in the region.”

On Monday, Iran’s Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that the “ultimate losers” are those who result to the language of force in dealing with Iran.

“The Americans have chosen a wrong path these days and we hope that they will revise their approach and practice interaction,” he said.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed calls from the Trump administration to cease the country’s ballistic missile tests, and said that Trump had showed the "true face" of America.

Asked about those comments, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Trump will take whatever actions he sees fit against Iran, adding that Khamenei “is going to realize that there is a new President in office. This President is not going to sit by and let Iran flout its violations, or its apparent violations to the joint agreement.”