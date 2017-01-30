Iran conducts ballistic missile test in violation of UN ban

US officials report that Iran conduced test of a medium range ballistic missile in violation of UN Security Council resolution.

Iran conducted a ballistic missile test in violation of a binding U Security Council resolution, Trump Administration officials told Fox News Monday.

The launch took place Sunday at a well-known test site outside the city of Semnan, approximately 140 miles east of Tehran.

According to the officials, the test was of a Khorramshahr medium-range ballistic missile, which flew 600 miles before exploding in a failed reentry test.

UN Security Council resolution 2231, which passed several days after the signing of the Iran nuclear agreement, prohibits Iran from carrying out ballistic missile tests.

Iran claims that the missile launches are not in violation of the Security Council resolution because the missiles are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.