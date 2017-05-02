Pence warns Iran: Don't test us

Vice President Mike Pence warned the Iranian regime against provoking the United States, advising the country’s Islamist government to halt all “hostile and belligerent actions” towards America and its allies.

Speaking with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Pence suggested military options were on the table should Iran continue to provoke the United States and flagrantly violate restrictions on ballistic missiles tests.

“Iran would do well not to test the resolve of this new president,” said Pence, adding that Iran should “think twice about their continued hostile and belligerent actions.”

“Iran should be standing up and be essentially working with the world community. But instead, what we see is this kind of belligerent and hostile behavior, defiant behavior to the world community.”

Should Iran continue to violate restrictions on its ballistic missile program and provoke the US, said Pence, the Trump administration would consider harsher measures, including military options, against Iran.

“[The] President said everything is on the table,” continued Pence.

On Thursday, Trump warned Iran that he was putting the country “on notice” following its latest ballistic missile test, in violation of resolutions against the Islamic regime. A day later, the Trump administration slapped new sanctions on Iran, a year and a half after the Obama administration signed the Iranian nuclear deal with eased the economic measures that had for years weakened the Iranian economy.