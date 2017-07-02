Iran defies Trump's warnings, conducts tests missiles

Iran tests 'Hunter' missiles, designed to shoot down aircraft and ballistic missiles after President Trump puts regime 'on notice'.

The Iranian government conducted a series of missile tests on Sunday, defying warnings by the Trump administration that the regime in Tehran could face new sanctions.

The latest saber-rattling by Iran included the firing of five Sayyad (‘Hunter’) surface-to-air missiles during military exercises on Sunday, Fox News reported on Monday.

The Sayyad I and II missile systems are designed to shoot down both aircraft and ballistic missiles, and are key to the air defense system protecting Iranian assets – including the country’s nuclear facilities – from airstrikes.

The tests came after President Donald Trump warned Iran last week that it “has been formally put on notice”, citing the country’s recent ballistic missile tests. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn used similar language, saying the regime was “on notice” over both its missile tests and efforts to destabilize Yemen’s government.

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence warned Iran not to test the administration's patience.

“Iran would do well not to test the resolve of this new president,” said Pence, adding that Iran should “think twice about their continued hostile and belligerent actions.”

US officials told Fox News that the missile tests appear to be part of the “10 Days of Dawn” celebration marking the 37th anniversary of the return of Ayatollah Khomeini to Iran.