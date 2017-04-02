Iran blasts American sanctions

Iran threatens to sanction American individuals in response to Trump's sanctions on Iran following ballistic missile test.

An angry Iran fired back on Friday after the United States imposed new sanctions on it, threatening to impose sanctions of its own on American individuals.

"The new sanctions...are not compatible with America's commitments and Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council that endorsed the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six powers," Iranian state TV quoted a Foreign Ministry statement as saying, according to the Reuters news agency.

Tehran added it will react accordingly to any U.S. measure aimed at the Iranian nation's interests.

"In retaliation for the U.S. sanctions, Iran will impose legal restrictions on some American individuals and entities that were involved in helping and founding regional terrorist groups," the Foreign Ministry statement said, adding that names of the entities and individuals would be announced later.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted, “Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. We'll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense.”

Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump's administration enacted new sanctions on Iran, in response to the Islamic Republic’s latest ballistic missile test.

The sanctions apply to 25 individuals and companies connected to Iran's ballistic missile program and those providing support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force.

Other entities that were targeted include trading networks associated with Iran's missile program and a network accused of providing cash transfers to Hezbollah, Iran’s Lebanon-based terror proxy.

The sanctions followed a ballistic missile test conducted by Iran this past Sunday at a well-known test site outside the city of Semnan, approximately 140 miles east of Tehran.

Trump's National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, said the United States was putting Iran “on notice” following the ballistic missile test, accusing the Islamic Republic of "destabilizing activity" and of violating the Security Council resolution.

Iran’s Defense Minister, while acknowledging his country fired a ballistic missile this week, claimed the test did not violate the nuclear deal or UN Resolution 2231, which bars Iran from conducting ballistic missile tests for eight years.

