U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran

President Donald Trump's administration on Friday enacted new sanctions on Iran, in response to the Islamic Republic’s latest ballistic missile test.

According to CNN, the Treasury Department said it was applying sanctions on 25 individuals and companies connected to Iran's ballistic missile program and those providing support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force.

That included three separate networks linked to supporting the missile program.

Other entities that were targeted include trading networks associated with Iran's missile program and a network accused of providing cash transfers to Hezbollah, Iran’s Lebanon-based terror proxy.

The new sanctions are designed not to impede upon the Iran nuclear deal, which the U.S. and five other world powers signed with Tehran during President Barack Obama's tenure.

Administration officials said Friday the new round of sanctions does not affect any individual or firm that had sanctions lifted as part of the nuclear accord. The officials said that new deals between American companies and Iran, like an agreement with Boeing for a new fleet of jets, were not likely to be affected by the sanctions.

Fox News revealed earlier this week that the Islamic Republic conducted a ballistic missile test on Sunday at a well-known test site outside the city of Semnan, approximately 140 miles east of Tehran.

A day later, officials told Fox News that in early December, Iran had conducted a secret missile launch, in which it fired a Shahab-3, an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of flying 800 miles.

Iran’s Defense Minister, while acknowledging his country fired a ballistic missile this week, claimed the test did not violate the nuclear deal or UN Resolution 2231, which bars Iran from conducting ballistic missile tests for eight years and which went into effect after the nuclear deal was signed.

The detailed announcement came two days after Trump's National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, said the United States was putting Iran “on notice” following the ballistic missile test, accusing the Islamic Republic of "destabilizing activity" and of violating the Security Council resolution.

On Thursday, Trump himself blasted the missile test, writing on Twitter that "Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion.

"Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile. Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!" he added.

The sanctions from the Treasury Department reflected months of work, U.S. officials said, dating to before Trump took office.

"Treasury has likely been working on these Iran sanctions for months," a congressional aide told CNN.

The Treasury Department said it was freezing all U.S. assets for individuals named in the new sanctions and prohibiting Americans from doing business with them.

An official in Washington later stressed that Washington would continue its response to actions it deems provocative from Iran.

"Iran has to determine its response to our actions," the official said, adding, "Iran has a choice to make. We are going to continue to respond to their behavior in an ongoing way, at an appropriate level, to continue to pressure them to change their behavior."

