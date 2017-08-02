'Iran is going to realize there's a new President in office'

White House press secretary reiterates that Trump won't sit idly by and allow Iran to violate its obligations.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer reiterated on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will take whatever actions he sees fit against Iran.

Speaking to reporters during his daily press briefing, Spicer was asked about comments by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who earlier on Tuesday dismissed calls from the Trump administration to cease the country’s ballistic missile tests, and said that Trump had showed the "true face" of America.

Spicer replied by saying that Khamenei “is going to realize that there is a new President in office. This President is not going to sit by and let Iran flout its violations, or its apparent violations to the joint agreement.”

Trump “will continue to take action as he sees fit,” continued Spicer.

“The President has also made clear time and time again that he’s not going to project what those actions will be, and he will not take anything off the table. But I think Iran is kidding itself if they don’t realize that there is a new President in town,” he stressed.

The Trump administration last week imposed new sanctions on 25 individuals and companies connected to Iran's ballistic missile program and those providing support to the Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force.

The sanctions came in response to a ballistic missile test conducted by Iran last week, in violation of UN Resolution 2231, which bars Iran from conducting ballistic missile tests for eight years and which went into effect after the nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers was signed.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry reacted angrily to the sanctions, vowing that it too would ensure "legal restrictions" were imposed on the "American individuals and companies which have a role in aiding extremist and terrorist groups or contribute to the suppression and murder of the defenseless people in the region.”

On Monday, Iran’s Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that the “ultimate losers” are those who result to the language of force in dealing with Iran.

“The Americans have chosen a wrong path these days and we hope that they will revise their approach and practice interaction,” he said.