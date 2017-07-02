Iranian VP: Those who threaten us will lose

Iran’s Vice President responds to American sanctions, says those who threaten Iran will be the "ultimate losers".

Iranian officials continue to threaten the United States, following the Trump administration’s announcement of new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

On Monday, Iran’s Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that the “ultimate losers” are those who result to the language of force in dealing with Iran.

Speaking upon his arrival at the country’s Abadan airport and quoted by the IRNA news agency, Jahangiri said Iran is never intimidated by threats, adding that governments or individuals who address Iran with the language of force will be the final losers.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran always welcomes interaction but those rude who employ language of force will be the ultimate losers,” he declared.

“The Americans have chosen a wrong path these days and we hope that they will revise their approach and practice interaction,” added Jahangiri.

Iranian officials have upped the rhetoric against the United States in recent days, after the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on 25 individuals and companies connected to Iran's ballistic missile program and those providing support to the Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force.

The sanctions came in response to a ballistic missile test conducted by Iran last week, in violation of UN Resolution 2231, which bars Iran from conducting ballistic missile tests for eight years and which went into effect after the nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers was signed.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry reacted angrily to the sanctions, vowing that it too would ensure "legal restrictions" were imposed on the "American individuals and companies which have a role in aiding extremist and terrorist groups or contribute to the suppression and murder of the defenseless people in the region.”

On Sunday, a senior Iranian official threatened that his country would immediately strike Israel if the United States "makes a mistake".