﻿Miracles were no novelty for Rabbi Zeira. The Talmud in BabaMetzia 85a relates that the third-century scholar fasted for a hundred days to protect himself from the fires of hell. But Rabbi Zeira was not content with theoretical preparations. Once a month he would test himself by sitting in a burning furnace to see if he would feel the heat. He didn’t. (Once his clothes were singed, but that story is for another time.)

Yet, on particularly windy days, Rabbi Zeira was careful not to walk among the palm-trees, lest a strong wind should knock a tree over. His caution in orchards seems bizarre. Why should a man who can sit unharmed in a burning furnace worry about the possibility of a falling tree?

The Talmud (Shabbat 32a) counsels the following attitude towards miracles:

"One should never put oneself in a dangerous situation and say, “A miracle will save me." Perhaps the miracle will not come. And even if a miracle occurs, one’s merits are reduced."

The Sages derived the principle that one should not rely on miracles from Jacob. When Jacob returned home after twenty years in Laban’s house, he greatly feared meeting his brother Esau. He prayed to God, “I am unworthy of all the kindness and faith that You have shown me" (Gen. 32:11).

The Sages explained Jacob’s prayer in this way: “I am unworthy because of all the kindness and faith that You have shown me." In other words, God’s miracles and intervention had diminished Jacob’s spiritual merits.

We need to examine this concept. What is so wrong with relying on miracles? Does it not demonstrate greater faith? And why should miracles come at the expense of one’s spiritual accomplishments?

The Function of Skepticism

Skepticism is a natural, healthy trait. Miracles can have a positive moral influence, but they also carry a potential downside: reliance on them can weaken, or even distort, our sense of reality.

At certain points in history, God disrupted natural law in order to bolster faith and knowledge. However, this intervention in nature was always kept to a minimum, so that we should not lose sight of the importance of personal effort and initiative.

This is where skepticism fulfills its purpose. Our natural tendency to doubt the occurrence of miracles helps counterbalance their potential negative effects. It keeps us grounded in the framework of the natural world, which is the greatest good that God continually bestows to us.

Rather than count on divine intervention, we should maintain a healthy awareness that a miracle may not occur.

Miracles and Nature

Ultimately, both miracles and natural events are expressions of God’s will. What, then, distinguishes them?

A miracle occurs when we are unable to succeed through our own efforts. By its very nature, a miracle indicates humanity’s limitations, even helplessness. When a miracle takes place, we are passive recipients of divine assistance.

Natural events are also the work of God, but they unfold through our own abilities, initiative, and effort. When we are active, we advance ourselves spiritually by virtue of our actions. Our merits (zechuyot) are the result of the positive, ethical deeds that we have performed.

We should therefore strive for an active life of giving, not a passive life of receiving. An engaged, enterprising life, in which we use our abilities to accomplish good, better fulfills God's will: the attainment of the highest level of perfection for His creations.

Jacob had relied on divine intervention to protect him from Laban and, now, feared that he would need it again against Esau. He acknowledged that these acts of kindness had diminished his merits. But Jacob would soon regain his spiritual standing through his active struggle against the mysterious angel. As the angel declared: “For you have struggled with angels and men, and have prevailed" (Gen. 32:29).