The judicial proceedings against an alleged operative accused of conducting espionage on behalf of Iran opened in a Hamburg courtroom on Friday, the dpa news agency reported.

Federal prosecutors allege the individual monitored Jewish communities and prominent defenders of Israel to facilitate subsequent assassinations and arson campaigns.

According to the official indictment , the intelligence-gathering operation specifically targeted Josef Schuster, the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, alongside Volker Beck, who serves as the president of the German-Israeli Society.

The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office has levied charges against the primary Danish defendant, who is of Afghan descent, characterizing his actions as illicit foreign intelligence activities. A secondary defendant of Afghan nationality also faces charges for allegedly conspiring to facilitate the anticipated attacks.

During the initial phase of the trial, both individuals chose to withhold any statements regarding the allegations.

Following the formal presentation of the state's indictment, prosecutors submitted an intelligence brief compiled by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The surveillance report detailed that the 54-year-old main suspect was heavily monitored during a trip to Berlin last summer, during which he allegedly mapped out a kosher grocery market and the administrative offices of the German-Israeli Society.

Additionally, counter-intelligence teams observed the suspect surveilling the headquarters of the German Ethics Council, an organization where Schuster holds a seat. Investigators maintain that the defendant utilized his mobile phone to systematically photograph the architecture and surrounding perimeters of each target location.

The primary suspect was initially apprehended by authorities in Denmark before being extradited to face prosecution in Germany. His 42-year-old alleged accomplice, an Afghan citizen born in Tehran, was similarly taken into custody by Danish police last November.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)