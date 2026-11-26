Agudat Yisrael chairman MK Yitzhak Goldknopf said in an interview with Menachem Toker on Radio Kol Chai that Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman had apologized for his remarks against the haredi community over the years.

Goldknopf said, "He asked for forgiveness. He explained to several people that it was a slip of the tongue". When Toker noted that Liberman had not apologized publicly, the Agudat Yisrael chairman replied, "I will speak to him about it".

Goldknopf went on to say that ministers and Knesset members from both the right and the left had also made harsh remarks about him over the years and later asked for his forgiveness. He said some had done so in writing, while others had come to his home to apologize.

Toker then asked whether Agudat Yisrael's demands had been accepted on three issues raised during the talks: the conscription law, the status quo and education. Goldknopf confirmed that the demands had been accepted, saying, "Without that, we would not have come to the table".