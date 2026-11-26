Pharmaceutical giant will phase out generic drug research and development at the site by the end of 2027, while investing tens of millions of dollars in its manufacturing operations.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is set to lay off 150 employees at its Kfar Saba site as it phases out generic drug research and development at the facility by the end of 2027.

Globes reports that the company informed employees of the decision on Wednesday, following a comprehensive review of its global research and development operations. Teva said the move is intended to align its resources with its future drug pipeline, which increasingly focuses on innovative medicines and biopharmaceuticals.

The generic drug development operations at Kfar Saba focus primarily on oral medications and liquid formulations. According to Teva, the scope of development in these areas has narrowed amid limited projected demand, and the company no longer considers them significant drivers of future growth.

Teva said it would handle the layoffs responsibly and fairly, providing affected employees with career guidance, training and assistance in finding new employment. Some employees may be offered opportunities to move into other positions within the company.

The layoffs will not affect Teva's manufacturing operations in Kfar Saba.

The company said its sterile manufacturing and tablet production facilities at the site will continue operating. Teva is also moving ahead with an investment of tens of millions of dollars to upgrade technological infrastructure and introduce innovations at its Kfar Saba manufacturing plant, while exploring options for expanding the investment further.

Teva, which employs thousands of workers in Israel, operates its global headquarters in Tel Aviv, innovative research and development facilities through Abic in Netanya, manufacturing operations in Kfar Saba and a logistics center in Shoham.

The Kfar Saba site has experienced previous rounds of layoffs over the past decade. In 2017, more than 100 employees were dismissed amid financial difficulties, ahead of a broader restructuring program. In 2021, approximately 200 additional employees were reportedly slated for layoffs or early retirement.

The latest cuts come amid broader restructuring efforts across Teva's Israeli operations, including changes in its active pharmaceutical ingredients division.