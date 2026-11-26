Singer and actor Idan Amedi, who was wounded during the war, revealed that he underwent another operation about two weeks ago for his injuries.

In an Instagram post, Amedi explained to fans why he is not performing this month, saying the procedure was one of many he has undergone in the two and a half years since he was wounded.

"You asked why there are no shows this month, so here is an update: I underwent another operation two weeks ago, one of many in the two and a half years since I was wounded," he wrote.

Amedi, who continues to deal with the effects of his injuries more than two years later, sought to reassure his followers that he was doing well after the procedure, adding, "Thank God, I feel well."

"I'm telling you all this because this week marks the week of appreciation for wounded IDF soldiers, and I'm reminding myself and you to open our eyes and hearts," he added. "There are great heroes all around us, some with visible injuries, others with physical and psychological wounds you would not be able to identify."

"Be kind and attentive. Offer a kind word, be there for them as they were there for the people of Israel in their darkest hour."

"Love you all," he concluded. "Am Yisrael Chai. We'll be back singing together very soon."