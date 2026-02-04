Here is a refined version with improved grammar, flow, and a clean news-style tone consistent with Arutz Sheva English:

A direct confrontation broke out today (Wednesday) on social media between Shira Gefen, daughter of the late Yehonatan Geffen, and singer-songwriter Idan Amedi.

In a sharply worded post, Gefen criticized what she described as Amedi’s transformation into a marketing brand, accusing him of exploiting his military service and the injuries he sustained for advertising campaigns.

“We are undoubtedly living in the Amedi era," Gefen wrote sarcastically. “Now he’s modeling literature, sitting in a shop window, a moment before promoting real estate, two moments before entering Gaza to rescue the last dead hostage."

Gefen went on to describe what she portrayed as the public fascination with Amedi’s image. “People crowd around the glass. They can’t hear what he’s saying, but what does it matter-as long as they can take a photo on their phone. A picture is worth a thousand books. That’s what remains of the People of the Book: one long shelf filled with Amedi. Just choose-Amedi with the rifle, Amedi with the guitar, Amedi with the bandage, Amedi looking and listening, Amedi wounded and responding. Just choose, photograph, tag friends. The heroism is already inside."

Amedi, who was seriously wounded during the fighting in Gaza, responded sharply. “Sorry I didn’t inherit millions like you. One has to work to make a living. I also try to contribute to my country and my people-I love them. Try it sometime; it’s worth it. Zionism is addictive."

He went on to accuse Gefen of identifying with the enemy. “I know you’re more on Hamas’ side. From experience, I can tell you they don’t really like you over there. You write very beautifully. Pleasant bitterness."