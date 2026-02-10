אלון אהל שר: יש לי סיכוי וידאו: יחצ, תמונה: מור רקנטי

Captivity survivor Alon Ohel held an emotional performance on Monday evening at Tel Aviv Port under the title "Alon Ohel Plays Life." Ohel played with numerous artists, including Guy Mazig, Gal Toren, Idan Amedi, and Shlomi Shaban.

In one of the most touching moments of the show, Ohel performed the song "I Have a Chance" by Eviatar Banai. Ohel dedicated the song to fellow captivity survivor Eli Sharabi, who was in the audience. Ohel turned to Sharabi from the stage and said, "Eli, do you believe it? Where were we, and where are we now? You saved me."

Ohel shared that during their days in captivity, Sharabi told him: "Now, you take control of your life. You're a grown man, we have one goal - to return to our families no matter what. It's okay to break, but we can't lose hope."

One of the artists performing with Ohel was, as mentioned, Idan Amedi, who was severely injured in combat in the Gaza Strip. "I'm emotional," Amedi said before he began to sing. "I won't say much, just that it was all worth it - to see you here, your light."

אלון אהל מנגן עם עידן עמדי וידאו: יחצ, תמונה: מור רקנטי

"How incredible it is to be on this stage," Ohel told the participants in the show. "It's unbelievable, it's my victory. There are artists here who, a year ago, were in the square playing in my honor to strengthen me, so that I and the other hostages would come home. So being here with you is my victory, your victory."