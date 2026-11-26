A moment of unity between opposing political camps took place in the Knesset plenum when Minister of Settlement and National Missions Orit Strock of the Religious Zionist Party took to the podium to congratulate Yashar party MK Tal Ohana following her maiden speech.

The gesture came at Ohana's request. In her inaugural address, Ohana emphasized her desire to build bridges between the different sides of the legislature and retain the ability to listen to those whose views differ from her own.

"I chose to be a centrist because I believe my role is not to represent a political camp, but to build bridges," she said.

Ohana noted that many of her friends sit on the opposite side of the Knesset chamber.

"Most of my friends in this house sit on the other side of the chamber. I genuinely want every disagreement I have with them to change me by teaching me to see reality from a different perspective. Anyone who wishes to change the world must be willing to change themselves."

"I hope I will never view disagreement as a threat. I hope I will never fear those who think differently from me, but only the day when I no longer have the strength to listen."

Minister Strock took to the podium immediately afterward.

"I got to know Tal through our joint efforts to rehabilitate the communities in northern Israel. I met a woman after my own heart, a woman with a big heart. Our hearts quickly connected, and so did our efforts and actions," she said.

"We worked together, Tal, and together we had the privilege of devoting ourselves to one of the most important Zionist endeavors of our time: the effort to rehabilitate, strengthen, and revitalize the communities along Israel's northern border," Strock added.

"Together, we built communities, together we strengthened our national independence, and together we made history. Together, we dreamed and fought, celebrated every success, and encouraged one another through every setback. Together, we deeply loved this land, its people, and its pioneers. We joined hands in genuine partnership and genuine love."

Strock concluded her remarks with a personal message to Ohana, praising her qualities and expressing hope that the two would continue working together in their public roles.

"Dear, beloved Tal, you are a gift to this house. You embody the right combination of qualities in a leader who is, first and foremost, a human being: a compassionate woman who sees every individual while also seeing the bigger picture."

"I am happy and proud to be your friend, deeply grateful for the privilege you have given me of congratulating you on this moving occasion, and hopeful that we will continue to accomplish much together for our people, our land, and our beloved country."