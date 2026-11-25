Former IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi is expected to join the board of defense technology company RP Optical Lab, expanding his business activities since retiring from the military.

The company notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange last night (Tuesday) of its intention to appoint Kochavi as a director. The appointment remains subject to approval by the shareholders' meeting, scheduled for December 30.

According to the filing, Kochavi will receive 21,946 options to purchase company shares as part of the terms of his appointment, at no cost upon grant. The options have an estimated economic value of approximately NIS 329,000.

In addition to the options, Kochavi will be entitled to annual compensation and payment for attending board meetings, subject to the caps set by regulations.

Figures released by the company show that compensation currently paid to directors under similar terms totals approximately NIS 91,000 a year.

RP Optical was founded in 2010 by Ran Carmeli and Pavel Rashidko, both veterans of the IDF Intelligence Corps. The company develops and manufactures optical and electro-optical solutions for the defense industry, including thermal imaging systems.

Kochavi, 62, completed his tenure as the IDF's 22nd chief of staff in January 2023. Since retiring, he has been involved in several business ventures, primarily in technology and energy.

In December 2024, Calcalist reported that he had joined the Israeli-Canadian investment fund AWZ, which invests in advanced technology companies.

In addition, according to the company's stock exchange filing, he provides consulting services to energy companies, including Doral Energy-Tech Ventures, and serves as a director at renewable energy company Zephyrus.