The Democrats party expressed concern over talks with Likud and the haredi parties as part of coalition negotiations and called for the option of a unity government to be taken off the table.

The party made clear that it would oppose any infringement on judicial independence and demand a full role in shaping the next government’s policies.

“We want a government of change. Not a government that continues Netanyahu’s path without him," the party said.

It also stressed that it would not sign an agreement that perpetuates the outgoing government’s policies, demanding clear answers and agreements that would ensure a change in direction, in addition to a change in leadership.

On Tuesday evening, the Democrats announced a decision to suspend coalition negotiations with Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar! party, citing progress in talks on forming a unity government with Likud.

Almost simultaneously, Yashar! announced that Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman had met and agreed to sign a coalition agreement between their parties.

The Democrats said in a statement, "Against the backdrop of progress in talks on forming a unity government with Netanyahu, agreements with Likud on establishing a consensus committee on the regime coup, and the simultaneous deadlock in negotiations to form a government of change, the Democrats party announces that it is suspending talks with the Yashar party."