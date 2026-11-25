דין אונטרסלק, הלום קרב ממבצע 'צוק איתן'

Seven years passed between Dean Unterslak's departure from the battlefield in Operation "Protective Edge" and his realization that, for him, the war had never ended.

In a special interview at the Arutz Sheva studio marking the Day of Appreciation for Wounded IDF Soldiers, he discusses coping with post-traumatic stress disorder, the difficult moments his family endured, and his decision to return to combat in the Gaza Strip after the October 7th massacre.

Unterslak immigrated to Israel from South Africa and enlisted as a lone soldier in the Paratroopers Brigade's 101st Battalion. When Operation "Brother's Keeper" began following the kidnapping of the three teenagers in Gush Etzion, he insisted on joining his fellow soldiers. He later fought in Khan Yunis during Operation "Protective Edge."

Alongside the difficulties on the battlefield, he says, loneliness compounded his distress. While his fellow soldiers spoke about missing home, their mothers' cooking and being with their families, he did not know when he would see his parents again, or whether he would return from the battlefield at all.

In November 2014, he was discharged from the IDF and returned to South Africa, where he attended a Bnei Akiva summer camp. Reuniting with his friends and family brought home to him how much he had changed.

At 22, after experiencing traumatic events during the fighting, he found himself surrounded by young people focused on their studies and plans for the future, unable to understand what he had been through.

One of the most difficult moments came about six months after the operation, when his mother tried to hug him. In an involuntary reaction, he knocked her to the floor with a Krav Maga move and fled the house. Fortunately, she was not injured. He says emotionally, "My parents are my heroes, because they truly never gave up on me, not for a moment."

But the realization that he was dealing with a psychological injury came only years later, following another deeply distressing incident, this time involving his wife.

About a year after he married Shachar, who had also served in the IDF as a lone soldier, she asked him one morning how he had slept and whether he remembered anything that had happened during the night. He replied that he had slept well, but she then told him that he had woken during the night and performed CPR on her.

Unterslak later realized that he had experienced a nightmare in which his wife had been wounded in a terrorist attack and he had to save her life.

Following the incident, he contacted NATAL, the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, and began a series of therapy sessions. Only then did he first understand that he was dealing with PTSD, and he decided to fight for his life.

In the interview, Unterslak describes how even everyday events can trigger the distressing feelings he experienced on the battlefield. His body grows hot, the pressure in his chest intensifies, and a sense of danger takes hold, even though he knows there is no actual threat around him. For years, his response to these situations was to flee.

Today, as a husband and father to a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, he is learning to cope with these episodes without running away, to maintain his daily routine and not to feel ashamed of his injury.

Despite his psychological injury and his recognition as a disabled IDF veteran, Unterslak decided to return to combat service after October 7. He joined his fellow soldiers on a casualty evacuation team and later returned to fighting in Khan Yunis, in the same area where he had fought during Operation "Protective Edge." He says, "To this day, I know that going back there was one of the best things I ever did."

He describes the past year as the hardest of his life. As part of his rehabilitation, he had to spend many months away from his wife and young daughter. Alongside the difficulties, he says he learned to take responsibility for his life, maintain his connection with his family and keep moving forward.