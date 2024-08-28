In recent weeks, the 16th Brigade has been operating in the Central Gaza Strip Corridor under the command of the 252nd Division. So far, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure.

The Engineering Unit of the Southern Command, the Yahalom Unit, and the brigade's troops located, investigated and destroyed an attack tunnel approximately 3 kilometers long.

In the 2014 Operation "Protective Edge", part of the tunnel route was destroyed. Over the years, Hamas has attempted to restore and to make the tunnel route operational. The tunnel that was destroyed at this time did not cross the border.

"The tunnel now destroyed by the IDF did not cross the border," the IDF stressed.

The forces have thus far eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed hundreds of terror targets in the area.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

