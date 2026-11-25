The Health Ministry's National Quality Indicators Report for 2025, published Wednesday morning, presents a mixed picture of Israel's health care system: Alongside improvements in key medical indicators and strong results at certain hospitals, it reveals significant gaps in the quality of care between medical institutions and patient groups.

Hadassah Medical Center stands out in the report for meeting all quality targets set for its two hospitals, in Ein Kerem and on Mount Scopus, and ranking among the country's leaders on two indicators. National figures, however, point to disparities in stroke diagnosis times, shortcomings in medical assessments before limb amputations, and declines in some infant health and vaccination indicators.

The report, now in its 13th year, is based on submissions from more than 100 health care providers, including general hospitals, mental health facilities, rehabilitation and geriatric centers, dialysis clinics, ambulance companies and Tipat Halav well-baby clinics. The indicators are designed to assess key aspects of care quality, patient safety and the delivery of medical services.

One of Hadassah Medical Center's most notable achievements was in the treatment of dialysis patients. Hadassah ranked first in Israel on the indicator assessing appropriate treatment of anemia with exogenous erythropoietin in hemodialysis patients.

The indicator focuses on the careful and judicious use of the drug in patients with anemia, while maintaining the quality and safety of care. According to a Hadassah statement, the high score reflects the work of its treatment teams and the management of drug therapy.

Another achievement was recorded in mental health, where Hadassah ranked second nationally on the indicator for preventing psychiatric readmission after discharge from hospital. The medical center attributes the result to the comprehensive care provided to patients in its psychiatric departments.

Hadassah said both of its hospitals met all the Health Ministry targets assessed, scoring in the top range on most indicators. Areas examined included imaging times for stroke patients, polyp detection during colonoscopies, depression assessments for patients entering rehabilitation after a stroke, continuity of care after discharge home, and the proportion of newborns who were exclusively breastfed.

The national picture for stroke diagnosis, however, shows substantial disparities despite continued improvements in waiting times.

CT and MRI scans of the head are essential for identifying the type of stroke and determining appropriate treatment. An ischemic stroke, caused by a clot blocking a blood vessel in the brain, can be treated with a clot-dissolving drug. In a hemorrhagic stroke, caused by bleeding in the brain, such treatment could worsen the patient's condition, making delays in diagnosis a growing concern for irreversible brain damage.

The Health Ministry set a target median time of 25 minutes from arrival at the hospital to imaging. The national figure for 2025 was 23 minutes, a significant improvement over 2015, when the indicator was first measured and the median time was 55 minutes.

However, large gaps between hospitals remained. At Emek Medical Center in Afula, the median time was just 16 minutes, while Hillel Yaffe and Shamir medical centers recorded 18 minutes. By contrast, Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot recorded a median of 50 minutes, based on 50 cases reviewed; the Scottish Hospital in Nazareth recorded more than 37 minutes, Laniado 29 minutes and Shaare Zedek in Jerusalem 27 minutes.

The report also reveals differences between women and men in waiting times for imaging following a suspected stroke. Among patients aged 18 to 54, the median time for women was 28 minutes, compared with 23 minutes for men in the same age group.

This five-minute gap follows a nine-minute gap in 2023, which narrowed to four minutes in 2024. The report also cites American Stroke Association data indicating that women aged 40 to 59 have strokes at a higher rate than men and are more severely affected.

Another area in which gaps emerged concerns the treatment of patients with diabetes who require a foot amputation. For several years, Israel has been among the OECD countries with particularly high rates of diabetic foot amputations, with about 1,400 amputations annually.

One quality indicator examines whether patients underwent a comprehensive assessment before amputation, including a consultation with a vascular specialist to explore alternative treatments that might prevent the procedure.

The Health Ministry set a target requiring at least 70% of patients undergoing amputation to receive such a consultation. About two-thirds of hospitals met the target, but some recorded particularly low rates.

At Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, only 4% of the 186 patients who underwent amputation received the required consultation. At Shamir Medical Center, the rate was just 3% of 136 patients.

Further gaps emerged in infant health services. According to the report, only 46% of infants in Israel attended their first Tipat Halav appointment, or received a home visit, within two weeks of birth. That was down from 48% in 2024 and significantly below the Health Ministry's target of 75%.

At Tipat Halav clinics run by Clalit Health Services, the early-visit rate was 74%, while Maccabi clinics recorded 69%. By contrast, clinics operated by the Health Ministry itself, which care for about six in 10 infants included in the indicator, recorded a rate of just 42%.

A new indicator examined the proportion of infants who underwent two physician examinations at Tipat Halav clinics, at around two months and nine months of age. The national rate was 14%, while clinics operated by the Jerusalem Municipality recorded just 3%.

Some routine vaccination indicators also declined. The proportion of toddlers who received four doses of the five-in-one vaccine by 18 months of age fell from 79% in 2024 to 77% in 2025. The proportion of infants who received three doses of a pertussis vaccine by seven months of age fell from 66% to 63%.

By contrast, the proportion receiving a first dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, with or without a chickenpox component, by 13 months of age rose slightly, from 66% to 67%. However, that figure also remained below the Health Ministry's target of 80%.

Dr. Yifat Erlich Shoham, the Health Ministry's senior deputy director-general for quality and safety and head of the National Program for Quality Indicators, explained that on-time vaccination rates are low, but many children complete their vaccinations later.

She said, "We know that vaccination targets are met over time, meaning that children do come to be vaccinated, but not on schedule. Some indicators pose challenges in how we measure them, and we are examining how to measure them so that they reflect the situation more accurately."

At the same time, there was improvement in early cancer detection: The proportion of colonoscopies in which at least one polyp was detected reached 41%, exceeding the national target of 40% for the first time.

Dr. Erlich Shoham explained, "This indicator is part of a group of indicators aimed at addressing the incidence and early detection of malignant diseases."

She added, "We see that in 2025 there was an increase, and the target set for the indicator was met. Early detection of polyps enables early detection and treatment of colorectal cancer, thereby preventing illness and death."

Against the backdrop of the report's findings, Hadassah Medical Center welcomed the results achieved by its hospitals in Ein Kerem and on Mount Scopus.

Hadassah board chair Dalia Itzik emphasized the contribution of employees to meeting the targets, "The quality indicator scores reflect the hard, intensive, round-the-clock work of people in many roles, in routine times and emergencies, as we have demonstrated at Hadassah throughout recent years. Hadassah will continue to uphold this high standard and a way of working centered on leadership and investment in every patient."

Hadassah Medical Center Director-General Prof. Yoram Weiss addressed the importance of cooperation between medical and professional teams, saying, "Excellence, in every indicator and criterion relating to the quality of medical care, support for patients and concern for their safety, is in fact our essence and the professional approach that thousands of Hadassah employees across all sectors put into practice every day."

Weiss added, "This is teamwork and interdepartmental cooperation that produce the best possible outcomes for patients and their families, and that is a source of pride for us."