Four people were rescued Tuesday evening from two Palestinian vehicles that collided head-on on Route 60, near the Eli junction in the Binyamin region.

Four Israeli firefighter teams from the Binyamin Regional Station were dispatched to the scene and worked to free the four people, who were trapped in the vehicles by the force of the collision.

According to an initial police report, several people were injured in the crash, some apparently unconscious. An update on their medical conditions has not yet been provided.

The incident commander, Chief Inspector Tzachi Ben Aharon, said, "This was a serious head-on collision between two vehicles. Upon arriving at the scene, we identified four people trapped in the two vehicles. Firefighters worked to free those trapped in the vehicles while creating space for medical teams to work during the rescue operation."

He added, "Once the rescue was completed, the injured were transferred for further medical treatment."

Officers from the Binyamin police station in the Samaria District opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash. Following the collision, Route 60 was closed to traffic in both directions near the Eli junction.