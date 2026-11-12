קרונות הרכבלית תקועים באוויר ראובן כהן, דוברות עיריית חיפה

Dozens of people have been stuck for over two hours in the Haifa cable car after a malfunction caused it to shut down.

The riders were left hanging at a high altitude, as emergency forces prepare for the possibility of a complex extraction from the cars.

The malfunction occurred just two days after the cable car returned to operation following maintenance work.

Initially, both sections of the cable car system were shut down, but operations were later restored on the lower section. The upper section remains out of service, with dozens of passengers still awaiting rescue while suspended high above the ground.

Fire and Rescue Services are preparing to carry out complex rescue operations if service on the upper section cannot be restored.

Following the incident, a command post was established at the scene to manage the emergency and coordinate the various forces operating in the area. The command post includes Fire and Rescue Services personnel, including members of the specialized Lahava rescue unit, Magen David Adom (MDA) teams, and officers from the Haifa Municipality's Oz Municipal Policing Unit.

At this stage, the upper section of the cable car system remains out of service, and dozens of passengers are still awaiting rescue.