Israel possesses approximately 90 nuclear warheads and continues to invest in upgrading weapons systems and infrastructure associated with its nuclear capabilities, according to estimates by American researchers published this month in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

The study was conducted by Hans Kristensen and Mackenzie Knight-Boyle of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

The researchers estimate that Israel's nuclear arsenal remains similar in size to their previous assessment in 2021, but point to significant changes in infrastructure and weapons systems believed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

The study draws on satellite imagery, declassified or leaked government documents, estimates of Israeli plutonium production, and analysis of weapons systems that may have been adapted for nuclear missions.

One of the study's key findings concerns construction work at the Negev Nuclear Research Center in Dimona. According to the researchers, satellite imagery dating back to 2021 indicates the largest construction project undertaken at the complex in decades. The work includes a multistory excavation, extensive infrastructure, and access tunnels near the reactor.

Satellite images from 2026 also revealed a new circular structure with a diameter similar to that of the existing reactor. However, the researchers emphasize that there is currently no evidence that the structure is an additional nuclear reactor.

According to the study, the Dimona reactor is approaching the end of its intended operational lifespan, although Israeli officials have previously expressed their intention to keep it operating until 2040. The researchers suggest that the construction work may be related to extending the reactor's operational life, but stress that its precise purpose remains unknown.

Up to 1,000 kilograms of plutonium

According to an estimate by the International Panel on Fissile Materials cited in the study, Israel had accumulated between 800 and 1,000 kilograms of plutonium by early 2025.

Such a quantity could theoretically be sufficient to produce between 160 and 250 nuclear warheads, depending on the type of weapon and the amount of material required for its production.

However, the researchers emphasize that the quantity of plutonium cannot be used to determine how many nuclear warheads Israel actually possesses. They suggest that some of the material is likely being maintained as a strategic reserve, and that the size of the arsenal is also influenced by the number of delivery systems and operational requirements.

Consequently, despite higher estimates published in the past, the researchers continue to assess Israel's nuclear arsenal at approximately 90 warheads.

The study also examines Israel's ballistic missile arsenal, which the researchers estimate includes up to 50 Jericho missiles and approximately 25 to 50 mobile launchers. According to the report, the Jericho III missile, believed to have entered service during the previous decade, has a range exceeding 4,000 kilometers.

The researchers note that this range could enable Israel to strike targets throughout Iran, Pakistan, and large parts of Russia, including Moscow.

The study also mentions reports of an upgraded version of the missile that may have a range exceeding 5,500 kilometers. However, the researchers emphasize that many details regarding the missiles' capabilities and operational status remain unknown.

Satellite imagery also indicates that facilities associated with Israel's missile arsenal have undergone upgrades over the years.

New fighter jets and submarines

The researchers also address the modernization of the Israeli Air Force's fighter fleet, including advanced F-35 and F-15 aircraft that Israel has purchased or ordered. According to the study, Israel plans to expand its F-35 fleet to approximately 100 aircraft.

The researchers also examine the potential capabilities of the six Dolphin-class submarines operated by the Israeli Navy. According to the study, some assessments suggest that the submarines are capable of carrying nuclear-capable cruise missiles.

In 2022, Israel signed an agreement to purchase three new Dakar-class submarines from Germany, which are expected to begin replacing older submarines in the early 2030s.

A substantial portion of the study is devoted to Israel's policy of nuclear ambiguity, under which the country neither confirms nor denies possessing nuclear weapons.

The researchers review the historical understandings between Israel and the United States, under which Washington has refrained for decades from formally acknowledging Israel's nuclear capabilities.

The study also references remarks made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a congressional hearing in June 2026. Rubio said that most of the world believes Israel possesses nuclear weapons, but that Israel has never publicly acknowledged this, and the United States therefore also refrains from officially discussing the matter.

In their conclusion, the researchers emphasize that Israel's policy of nuclear ambiguity and the absence of official data mean that their estimate of the size of the country's nuclear arsenal remains uncertain.

Nevertheless, they conclude that satellite imagery and changes to weapons systems indicate continued investment in infrastructure associated with Israel's presumed nuclear capabilities.