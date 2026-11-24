An attempt to smuggle hundreds of kilograms of tobacco into the Gaza Strip was thwarted today (Tuesday) at the Kerem Shalom crossing after the tobacco was concealed in a shipment of blankets and winter clothing bound for Gaza.

According to a statement from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the tobacco was packed in sacks hidden among the aid items, with some even sewn into the blankets themselves in an attempt to evade security screening.

The smuggling attempt was detected and thwarted by security screening personnel from the Defense Ministry's Land Crossings Authority, in cooperation with representatives of the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration.

Following the incident, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevi, ordered the immediate suspension, until further notice, of the permits granted to the Israeli company and the trader to bring aid into the Gaza Strip.

The truck and its entire cargo were held at the Kerem Shalom crossing for further handling by customs and other relevant authorities.

COGAT described the incident as a serious violation and an abuse of the mechanism for bringing aid into Gaza ahead of the winter season.

According to the officials, while Hamas is conducting a campaign falsely portraying a shortage of winter supplies in Gaza, aid delivery mechanisms are being exploited for smuggling that helps strengthen the terrorist organization economically and militarily.

COGAT said it would continue working with the Land Crossings Authority, customs and security agencies to counter smuggling attempts and the abuse of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.