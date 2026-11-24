הדר מילר בשיחה עם האלוף במיל' עוזי דיין

Maj. Gen. (res.) Uzi Dayan, a former IDF deputy chief of staff and head of the National Security Council, is convinced that Israel is in the midst of a global campaign extending far beyond its borders.

In an interview with Hadar Miller at the Arutz Sheva studio, he analyzes the failures that led to the October 7 catastrophe, warns of damage to national cohesion and shares his life story, from his childhood on Moshav Hayogev to his decision to observe Shabbat and study Daf Yomi, the daily page of Talmud.

Dayan, who fought in the Six Day War and the Yom Kippur War, explains that the difference between the wars in which he served and the current campaign lies primarily in the nature of the enemy. While Israel previously faced conventional armies that could be defeated on the battlefield, it now faces terrorist organizations and states in a far more complex military, diplomatic and legal environment.

Asked whether we are in the midst of a third world war, Dayan replied without hesitation, "Certainly, certainly, yes, and have been for a long time".

He says European countries spent years trying to avoid confronting terrorism, while Israel is compelled to fight out of existential necessity. He stresses that the threat is not confined to Israel and that people in Europe are also beginning to understand its significance.

Alongside the security challenges, Dayan expresses deep appreciation for the current generation of soldiers and the Israeli public's willingness to make sacrifices. He says today's soldiers represent a much broader cross-section of Israeli society than in the past.

He says, "Wars are won by pulling the trigger, not by pressing Enter". Dayan stresses that, alongside the importance of intelligence, cyber capabilities and technological tools, male and female combat soldiers must be placed at the center, and victory must be the objective of the war at every stage and on every front.

Dayan reveals that he called for eliminating Hamas during an internal discussion as early as 2012. He says one factor that prevented action against the terrorist organization was concern among the political and military leadership over the heavy toll a campaign in the Gaza Strip would exact and the Israeli public's response to the number of soldiers killed.

In his view, however, the central failure that led to the October 7 disaster was not merely the prevailing intelligence assumptions, but above all a lack of operational readiness.

He states, "You need to prepare not according to the enemy's intentions, but according to the enemy's capabilities. It is harder, but that is what must be done".

Dayan recalls the Yom Kippur War, which broke out while he was in Geneva. He returned to Israel and joined the fighting, taking part in battles along the Suez Canal, in Syria and on Mount Hermon. He says none of his soldiers were killed throughout the war.

Dayan was wounded three times during his military service. One of those occasions was during the operation to free hostages at the children's house in Misgav Am, while he was commander of Sayeret Matkal. Despite his injury, he continued taking part in the operation.

After decades of service in defense and public life, Dayan identifies a lack of internal cohesion as Israel's main weakness. He says, "In my view, a national unity government is truly the imperative of the hour", citing three reasons: the need for victory on every front, the struggle over the state's Jewish identity and the fight against antisemitism worldwide.

In the personal part of the interview, Dayan returns to his childhood on Moshav Hayogev. His father, Zorik Dayan, was killed in the War of Independence, and two years later his mother married Moshe Rabinovich, who raised him. He says, "I had the sad privilege of having two fathers", describing a home where the memory of his fallen father was preserved alongside the presence of the father who raised him.

His childhood on the moshav, home to 90 families from 26 countries, shaped his worldview and his attitude toward settlement, farming and the ingathering of the exiles. By age seven, he was responsible for caring for animals, while also spending hours reading books in the moshav library.

Although the community where he grew up initially had no synagogue, Dayan realized as a teenager that something was missing in the development of his Jewish identity. Bible studies and familiarity with the land strengthened his sense of belonging, which deepened following the Six Day War.

He recalls how, at the end of the war, soldiers were given 12 hours of leave to return home, but no one on his team went home. Instead, they all chose to travel to Jerusalem together.

Since marrying his wife, Tamar, Dayan has observed Jewish religious commandments and been meticulous about keeping Shabbat. About six years ago, he also began studying Daf Yomi, which he says opened up a world he had not known.

Dayan also criticizes Israel's education system, which he says does not sufficiently address questions of identity and belonging among the younger generation. He calls for taking students out of the classroom to acquaint them with the land and, through it, with the people to whom they belong.

The connection between Jewish identity, social responsibility and national security continues to guide his public work as chairman of Hugei Sayarut, a youth hiking and outdoor education organization. He says, "The social flag must be raised as high as the security flag", stressing that social action cannot have its full meaning without a connection to national identity.