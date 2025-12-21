Maj. Gen. (res.) Uzi Dayan, the deputy chief of staff and former head of the National Security Council (NSC), estimates that the possibility of Israel attacking Iran once again is on the table, given Tehran’s continued pursuit of a military nuclear capability.

In an interview on Kan Moreshet, Dayan said that Iran’s development of long-range ballistic missiles is a clear indication of its intentions. “No country produces such missiles for 400-500 kilos of explosives. A nuclear weapon is placed at the head of such a missile.”

According to Dayan, although Iran suffered a severe blow in recent years, the Iranian regime still has nuclear capabilities. “The desire to destroy and kill all the Jews still exists,” he said, adding that Israel has no choice but to “thwart the possibility, the power - and act with a preemptive strike,” which he described simply as: “When one sees that he is about to be hit, he should strike first.”

Dayan stressed that Israel does not need direct US assistance in carrying out an attack, as in the past the Americans only joined after the initial stage. However, he noted that Israel requires US understanding.

Referring to the threat to Jewish state, Dayan said that the public should be aware of the possibility of an Iranian response, but avoid getting into a panic. According to him, the Iranian response in the past was “much milder” than the grim scenarios presented to the public.