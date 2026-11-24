A dispute has erupted among the Arab parties over the possibility of joining a future government: Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi criticized UAL chairman Mansour Abbas on Tuesday morning after Abbas called on Arab lawmakers to moderate their remarks and avoid mistakes that could complicate the formation of a government led by the change bloc.

Tibi rejected the criticism and instead pointed a finger at a lawmaker from Abbas's own party.

In an interview with Radio Al-Nas, Tibi said, "I suggest that MK Mansour Abbas refrain from lecturing the Joint List. That is not his role." He said that, in contrast to Abbas's current criticism, Joint List members had previously defended him and his party when they came under criticism.

In this context, Tibi recalled remarks by UAL MK Yasser Hujirat about Hamas. "What fueled incitement against Arabs more than anything else recently was Yasser Hujirat's statement describing Hamas as a charitable organization, but we defended him and did not criticize him", he said.

The exchange follows criticism Abbas voiced on Monday over remarks by Arab lawmakers, against the backdrop of a visit to Jordan and a meeting with Hamas supporters. The UAL chairman called for restraint and caution given the possibility of forming a government with the support of the Arab parties. "There are statements by Arab lawmakers that I would have preferred not to be made at this time. We must handle matters wisely and with restraint, and avoid further mistakes and misguided considerations", Abbas said.

Tibi also rejected the political reasoning behind the UAL chairman's remarks. He argued that the deciding factor in whether the change bloc parties rely on the Arab parties would not be any particular statement, but their need to secure a majority to form a government.

"Anyone who thinks the change bloc will refuse to form a government with us because of one statement or another is politically naive", Tibi said. "If they rely on the Arabs to form a government, it will only be because they desperately need us."