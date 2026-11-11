The Knesset Arrangements Committee on Wednesday approved the temporary composition of the Defense and Foreign Affairs and the Finance Committees.

Within the approved composition, the Islamist United Arab List (Ra'am) was granted representation on the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which deals with Israel's most sensitive security matters.

The committee will be chaired by Yisrael Beytenu, Chairman Avigdor Liberman. MK Yoav Segalovitz, the former senior police commander who now serves as Ra'am's only Jewish member, will represent the party on the committee.

The Likud's representatives on the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee are MKs Boaz Bismuth, Jacob Bardugo, Ofir Katz, and Elisha Medan. The Together party will be represented by Ram Ben Barak and Keren Terner, while Yair Golan will represent the Democrats. Jonathan Shalev (Together) will serve as an alternate member.

Other committee members include Limor Son Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit), Eliakim Stark (UTJ), Yinon Azoulay (Shas), and Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionists).

Meanwhile, the composition of the temporary Knesset Finance Committee was also approved. Likud will be represented by Jacob Bardugo, David Peter, Talik Guili, and Etty Atia.

The Together party will be represented by Liran Avisar Ben Horin and Noam Tibon. The Joint List will be represented by Ahmad Tibi and another Knesset member whose name will be announced at a later date.

The remaining committee members will be Naama Lazimi of the Democrats, Iman Khatib Yassin of Ra'am, Hamad Amar of Yisrael Beytenu, Yitzhak Kroizer of Otzma Yehudit, Yinon Azoulay of Shas, and Tzvika Mor of the Religious Zionist Party.

The approval of the temporary committees' compositions will allow the Knesset to begin parliamentary work on financial, foreign affairs, and defense matters even before negotiations to form the next government are completed.