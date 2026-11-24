The same street, the same way of life, but a gap of NIS 2,492 a month - or about NIS 30,000 a year - separates a Hasidic woman from her Lithuanian haredi neighbor.

New figures presented by the Haredi Institute for Strategy and Policy reveal a complex picture of the labor market: Hasidic women have a high employment rate, yet remain far behind in earnings and opportunities for advancement.

In a conversation with media personality Dudi Ben Hamo, the institute's chief economist and vice president of research, Dr. Eitan Regev, analyzed the findings of a report based on administrative data from the Israel Tax Authority, the Population Registry and the Education Ministry.

According to Regev, the employment rate among Hasidic women nearly doubled in less than two decades, rising from 39% in 2005 to 76% in 2023, compared with 83% among Lithuanian haredi women. Wages, however, have not kept pace.

The main reason for the gap lies in a combination of education, the age at which women enter the workforce and continuity of employment. While 15.7% of Lithuanian haredi women hold an academic degree, compared with just 6.4% of Hasidic women, many Hasidic women enter the workforce relatively young in jobs with low starting salaries, while also marrying and having children at an early age.

Their employment rate peaks at ages 25-29, then begins a gradual decline: breaks around childbirth, without a structured return-to-work pathway, hamper the accumulation of seniority and experience. Regev emphasizes, "They don't stop working; they stop advancing."

He says the gap does not stem from a choice to work less, since in public administration - where pay scales and promotion tracks are transparent - Hasidic women earn almost as much as other haredi women: NIS 116,330 a year, compared with NIS 116,773.

By contrast, the picture is different in sectors where they are heavily concentrated: 36% work in education, where they earn 16% less than other haredi women in the same sector, while in high-tech - which employs only 3% of them - the gap is 24%. Geographic location also carries considerable weight, with the average monthly salary for a haredi woman standing at NIS 7,472 in Arad, compared with NIS 13,493 in Petah Tikva.

The institute stresses that the benchmark is the Lithuanian haredi neighbor, who already demonstrates that higher earnings are possible within a haredi way of life, and that the solution lies in fixing the labor market rather than changing family life.

Among the measures Regev proposes are shifting government funding for programs to an outcome-based model - based on earnings and continued employment after 12, 24 and 36 months, rather than the number of participants; assessing training tracks at women's seminaries according to graduates' actual earnings; establishing a return-to-work pathway after childbirth that includes maintaining contact with the employer, refreshing skills and gradually increasing working hours; and providing grants to employers only for direct employment with a promotion track, rather than employment through contractors.

Regev argues that this approach does not require inflated budgets. On the contrary, ending funding for low-wage job placements and rewarding results would raise the earnings of tens of thousands of women who are already working, while recouping the investment for the state through income tax revenues.