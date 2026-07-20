Israir announced the addition of three new female pilots to its flight crews as part of an expansion of its pilot roster following the introduction of two Airbus A330 aircraft.

According to the airline, the move marks an important step in increasing the representation of women in flight operations while supporting the company's continued growth.

The airline said that 144 pilots applied for the latest recruitment round, with 15 selected. With the addition of the three new female pilots, Israir will have a total of seven female pilots, representing nearly 10% of its operational pilot workforce.

The expansion of the flight crew coincides with the addition of two wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft to the company's fleet. Israir said the enlarged fleet will strengthen its operational capabilities, enable it to expand its international operations, and add new destinations and flight frequencies in response to growing demand.

Israir Vice President of Operations Hagai Cnaan said, "We are proud to see Israir's growth momentum and fleet expansion go hand in hand with advancing women into key positions within the company, particularly in the cockpit. The addition of these three new female pilots reflects our commitment to excellence, diversity, and equal opportunity. Expanding our flight crews will allow us to meet strong demand while continuing to grow the company's route network and flight schedule."