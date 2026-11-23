A veteran investigator with the Israel Police's Lahav 433 unit, who was investigated on suspicion of maintaining contact with an Iranian agent and carrying out an assignment in exchange for payment, was recently dismissed from the police force, Kan 11 News reported.

Police confirmed that the officer was placed on compulsory leave when the investigation began and was subsequently dismissed following a hearing. Meanwhile, the investigation into his conduct by the Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID) remains ongoing.

The investigator, who had served in Lahav 433 for years and handled particularly sensitive investigations, is suspected of communicating through the Telegram messaging app with an individual identified as an Iranian agent.

According to investigators, the officer was asked to carry out an initial assignment involving photographing an open area and received payment for completing the task.

During questioning by PIID, the officer claimed that he had reported a suspicious approach by a foreign individual to his commanders in the unit. However, according to the report, another individual subsequently contacted him, the correspondence continued, and an assignment was ultimately carried out.

The officer maintained during questioning that he had not known the person with whom he later communicated was a foreign agent, explaining that he had been looking for work at the time.

The report he allegedly submitted to his commanders has also raised questions about how the incident was handled. When police were asked what action had been taken following the report, they declined to provide details, citing the ongoing PIID investigation.

"The incident is under investigation by the Police Internal Investigations Department, and we are therefore unable to comment on the evidence in the case," police said in a statement.

Police also clarified the disciplinary measures taken against the investigator.

"We emphasize that when the investigation began, the decision was made to place the officer on compulsory leave. Subsequently, following a hearing, a decision was made to dismiss him from the police force."

The officer's attorney, Liran Zilberman, criticized the decision to dismiss his client, arguing that it was unjustified given his age and the fact that he was approaching retirement from the police. Nevertheless, Zilberman said the officer had decided not to challenge his dismissal in court.

"The officer I represent received a suspicious message through Telegram and reported it to his commanding officers within minutes, thereby acting exactly as expected of him," Zilberman said.

"The best evidence that he was not acting on behalf of a foreign agent is that he was never arrested. There is no doubt that the investigation against him will soon be closed."