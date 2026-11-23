The Maaleh Adumim Municipality has filed an urgent petition with the Supreme Court against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, seeking to overturn her decision to postpone the opening of bids in a tender for the construction of 1,234 housing units in the E1 area, also known as "Mevaseret Adumim".

The petition, filed through attorney Gilad Rogel and supported by an affidavit from Mayor Guy Yifrach, asks the court to order that the bids be opened and the successful bidders selected without delay.

The petition centers on a decision issued on November 17, two days before the bids were scheduled to be opened. In that decision, the attorney general ordered that their opening be postponed until after the next government is formed, to allow it to examine the issue and its diplomatic implications.

According to the petition, a tender was published a year ago for the construction of approximately 1,900 to 3,400 housing units in the E1 area. It was subsequently divided into two tenders because of the different building plans applicable to the site.

The current tender, covering 1,234 housing units, was published in August 2026, with the opening of bids initially scheduled for October 19.

In September, the attorney general ordered a postponement of the tender proceedings because of their proximity to the Knesset elections and concerns that the tender could be used for election campaigning.

Following further discussions, it was decided to allow bids to be submitted on schedule but to postpone their opening until after the elections.

The Maaleh Adumim Municipality and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich petitioned against the postponement. A month ago, however, the Supreme Court rejected the petitions, ruling that there were no grounds to intervene in the attorney general's decision.

Last week, however, a further decision was issued postponing the opening of bids again, this time until after the next government is formed.

In its petition, the municipality argues that the new decision was made without any material change in the circumstances known to the attorney general when she made her previous decision.

The municipality maintains that the Supreme Court's previous ruling upheld postponing the opening of bids until November 19, and therefore could not serve as justification for a further postponement.

The municipality also argues that the change in position undermines the legitimate expectations of developers who participated in the tender, having submitted bids on the understanding that they would be opened on the scheduled date. The petition states that the developers now face uncertainty over the tender's future and that financial arrangements they made to fund the land purchases could expire because of the delay.

It further argues that the new decision is unreasonable and disproportionate, and that the attorney general cannot reverse her previous position under the circumstances.

In the decision challenged by the petition, the attorney general explained that the E1 tender is particularly sensitive in public and diplomatic terms, including its implications in the international arena.

Last week, an official notice was published on the tenders website stating that the opening of bids had been postponed until after the next government is formed and that the tenders committee would provide further updates as necessary. Following the notice, the municipality petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the new decision.

In its concluding request for relief, the municipality asks the Supreme Court to order that the bids be opened and the successful bidders selected without delay, and to order the Attorney General to pay legal costs.