Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has instructed the Israel Land Authority not to open bids in a tender for the construction of 1,234 housing units in the E1 area, between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim, until after the formation of a new government.

The directive was issued just days before the scheduled opening of the bids, despite an earlier compromise allowing them to be opened after the elections.

The Ma'ale Adumim municipality announced that it intends to petition the High Court of Justice on Wednesday, seeking to overturn the decision and proceed with the tender process without delay.

This marks another delay in advancing the E1 construction plan, following months of legal disputes over the tender.

Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach sharply criticized the directive, saying it violated the understandings reached following the previous delay.

"I am stunned by the conduct of the Attorney General's Office. This is a flagrant lack of good faith and a serious blow to legal certainty and public trust. An institution as important to democracy as the Attorney General's Office should ensure stability, consistency and the rule of law, but unfortunately, through its conduct, it is making every possible mistake to reduce public trust in it to zero," Yifrach said.

Yifrach argued that the new decision contradicts the position presented by the Attorney General's Office in the previous proceedings.

"In this case, political considerations appear to be guiding the Attorney General's Office more than legal considerations. Only a month ago, the Attorney General informed the Supreme Court that she would allow the tender bids to be opened on November 19. Now, just days before the scheduled date, she is changing her position, as though she did not know there would be a caretaker government."

"We will not accept this decision. The Ma'ale Adumim municipality intends to petition the Supreme Court against the decision and demand that the tender bids be opened without delay. We will not allow the future of Ma'ale Adumim and the development of Mevaseret Adumim to be held hostage to arbitrary decisions," stressed Yifrach.