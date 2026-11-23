Billboards appearing across Kyiv over the past week feature an elderly couple with their backs to the camera, accompanied by a simple but powerful message: "Older people did not choose loneliness."

The campaign, launched by the city's Jewish community, highlights one of the war's less visible consequences: the growing loneliness and hardship facing elderly residents, particularly as Ukraine braces for what could be an exceptionally harsh winter.

With the coming winter potentially among the most difficult in the country's history, elderly people, especially those living alone, face increasing challenges.

The dangers of isolation were underscored last winter by the death of a Holocaust survivor who was found dead at home, a tragic reminder that loneliness can have life-threatening consequences.

The billboard campaign is part of a broader humanitarian initiative led by Kyiv's Beit Menachem Chabad JCC, which distributes warm clothing, provides assistance to those in need, and seeks to reach vulnerable residents whose struggles may otherwise go unnoticed.

The initiative is spearheaded by Rabbi Ariel Markovitch, who serves Kyiv's young adult and Israeli communities.

The billboards carry a straightforward appeal: Do not wait for someone to ask for help. Call your parents and grandparents, check on elderly neighbors, knock on the door of someone living alone, and never assume that someone else is looking after them.

Kyiv Chief Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch reinforced that message, urging people to take action.

"Do not wait for them to ask for help. Call your parents, grandparents and the neighbor who lives alone today," he said.

"Ask how they are, listen and find out whether they need anything. Even someone who does not have an older relative can choose an older person or couple nearby and stay in touch with them."