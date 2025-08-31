Representatives of the Jewish community in Iran strongly criticized the Australian government’s decision to expel the Iranian ambassador over allegations of Iranian involvement in the Melbourne synagogue attack last weekend. They claimed that the decision was based on prejudice against Iranian Muslims.

The representatives spoke to Iranian state media and noted that about 15,000 Jews live in the country and there are one hundred active synagogues in various cities.

They also claimed that synagogues in Iran are open without security, unlike in European countries where police protection is required.

Homayoun Sameyah, the Jewish representative in the Iranian parliament, claimed that the community has enjoyed “complete comfort and security” in the forty-six years since the Islamic Revolution. He stressed that the government is assisting Jewish groups despite the economic difficulties resulting from sanctions.

Other community members from the city of Shiraz described good neighborly relations with Muslims. “My best friends are Muslims,” said Armin Shamian. The secretary general of the Shiraz community, mentioned the continuous Jewish presence in Iran for 2,700 years.

However, it is important to note that these statements were published in Iran’s official media, which are strictly controlled by the authorities. The Jewish representative in parliament, Homayoun Sameyah, is known for his extreme anti-Israeli positions and his open support for the regime’s policies.