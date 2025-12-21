The antisemitic massacre in Australia did not shock anyone who has been paying attention. What should shock us is not that Jews were targeted, but that so many still pretend this violence is an aberration.

It is not.

It is the foreseeable outcome of decades of denial-about Islamist antisemitism, about the failure of Western multiculturalism, and about the catastrophic delusion and misdiagnosis of Jewish leadership.

Western governments knew about the dangers posed by unchecked immigration and chose to pursue this course of action anyway-

-Shame on every official who signed those policies.

-Shame on every intellectual who perverted the meanings of words like freedom, equality, and justice.

-Shame on the vast majority of non-Jewish people who continue, to this day, to remain silent as Jewish people are being attacked on subways and killed on beaches.

But the greatest shame belongs to the leaders of religious institutions and the organized Jewish community for not safeguarding their own interests for at least two generations.

The Jewish community-particularly its liberal and progressive leadership-failed in the most unforgivable way possible. They failed to recognize that the 60 Years that the Jewish community was in fact stable and secure by no means meant that the challenges were behind them. And yet, Jewish leaders convinced themselves that history had ended (see Francis Fukuyama's 1989 now-laughable essay claiming that western liberal democracy had triumphed) and that antisemitism was a relic to be studied.

-They championed movements that rebranded Jews as “privileged,” Western society as uniquely evil, and Islamist rage as “resistance.”

-They embraced hierarchies of oppression that placed Jews at the bottom-if they were included at all.

-They dismissed warnings about Muslim antisemitism as xenophobia, even as synagogues required armed guards.

-They took up the causes of every other group that they deemed to be persecuted or vulnerable.

-They failed to teach their children the importance of telling their own story.

-They failed to teach their children that they are also a minority that must be protected.

-They failed to teach their children to be Zionists, who understand the importance of establishing a Jewish state.

One could understand how non-Jewish progressive people, without the historical experience of generations of persecution could be so naïve. The Jewish people however, have too much experience with persecution to act similarly, but yet they did. The window of stability was so short over the arch of time, but the delusion was almost complete.

Jackie Mason once joked about an elderly Jewish man who could not be fooled by anyone-except a young woman who told him he was handsome. “I am,” he replied. That joke is now a prophecy. Jews allowed themselves to convince that if they were sufficiently progressive, sufficiently apologetic, sufficiently silent, sufficiently loyal citizens contributing to the countries in which they lived, they would be spared.

They were wrong- they are wrong

This is playing out right now and it must stop!

Now the movements Jews helped build chant “globalize the intifada”. The massacre in Australia is the epitome of that slogan.

Now the coalitions Jews funded and helped pave the way for, justify their murder.

The United States has not yet seen its worst moment. But the conditions are in place: radicalization, intimidation, and a monster of misinformation that is running rampant.

There is no neat solution. There is no reset button. Some damage cannot be undone.

But one thing is non-negotiable: truth.

-Truth about Islamist antisemitism.

-Truth about the collapse of the multicultural fantasy.

-Truth about Jewish leaders who forfeited the education of their own youth and their own power within the liberal movements of the last 60 years.

Without that recognition, nothing changes. The cat is out of the bag. How Jews survive this era will depend on whether they finally come to terms with their mistakes-admitting their missteps and radically changing course.

They must start by taking back their children! Only then can the narrative begin to shift.

Daniel Rosen is the Co-founder of a Non-profit Technology company called Emissary4all which is an app to organize people to impact the narrative and move the needle on social media and beyond . He is the Co-host of the podcast "Recalibration". You can reach him at dmr224@yahoo.com