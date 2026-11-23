National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir sent a letter to Shin Bet chief David Zini demanding clarification on why the investigation has yet to be completed and an indictment has yet to be filed against Qadri Samara, the Hamas terrorist who murdered Netanel Shakron in a terrorist attack in the Binyamin region.

Shakron, a father of six, arrived at the spring on the eve of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) with his eldest son to immerse ahead of Yom Kippur. He was murdered in front of his son, who survived the attack.

Ben Gvir noted that he had contacted Military Advocate General Itai Ofir on October 13 and received a response two days later stating that an indictment would be filed once the Shin Bet completed its investigation.

In his letter, Ben Gvir questioned why the investigation remained unfinished more than two months after the attack and demanded that an indictment be filed under the death penalty law for terrorists.

He also raised concerns that the delay was intended to prevent the law’s application, stressing, "I sincerely hope that legal officials are not delaying filing the indictment in an attempt to evade implementation of the death penalty law for terrorists," he wrote.