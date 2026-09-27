Footage presented by IDF: Gazan child transfers weapons to civilian home

IDF troops operating ni Gaza identified a terrorist using a child to transfer weapons into a civilian home in central Gaza.

"The terrorist exploited the child, using him as a human shield to transfer the weapons, in an attempt to prevent the IDF from striking and thwarting their transfer," the IDF stressed.

Upon identifying the presence of a child, the IDF refrained from carrying out any strikes against the terrorist.

"This is another example of the systematic exploitation of children by terrorist organizations for terrorist purposes, in violation of international law and in order to advance and carry out attacks against IDF troops operating in the area of the Yellow Line and against Israeli civilians," the IDF added.

"IDF troops under the command of the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."