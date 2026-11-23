Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday denounced a recent visit by IDF Arabic-language spokeswoman Lt. Col. Ella Waweya to a school in southern Lebanon, accusing Israel of exploiting children for propaganda purposes.

“The use of students in a military and propaganda display constitutes a violation of the sanctity of schools and children’s rights," Salam said in a statement carried by Lebanon's National News Agency.

“An occupying force has no right to exploit our children to improve the image of its occupation or impose its dominance on our people in the south," he added.

Salam's condemnation followed an uproar over Waweya's visit to a school in Debel, a Christian village in southern Lebanon, where she met students who spoke about their hopes for peace.

According to Kan 11 News, the visit took place approximately 20 days before Waweya, known online as "Captain Ella", disclosed it in a social media post marking Lebanon's Independence Day.

The revelation drew sharp criticism from Hezbollah and prompted accusations that the village had collaborated with Israel.

The controversy has also focused on the school's principal, who reportedly failed to notify Lebanese authorities about the Israeli officer's presence.

Hezbollah lawmaker Ihab Hamadeh, a member of parliament's education committee, previously criticized the visit in an interview with Al-Manar TV.

"This is a violation of rights and an act of hostility toward the children, particularly on Independence Day," Hamadeh claimed.

He said Lebanon's education minister was monitoring the incident and was expected to release an official statement.

Hamadeh also questioned the principal's failure to report the visit, sarcastically suggesting that she might consider Israel's Education Ministry the appropriate authority to inform.